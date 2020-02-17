CLOSE
LAS VEGAS – El candidato presidencial demócrata Pete Buttigieg dijo el domingo que está orgulloso de su matrimonio y su esposo, en referencia a las declaraciones del comentarista de radio conservador Rush Limbaugh sobre si los votantes lo elegirían porque ha “besado a su esposo” en el escenario después de los debates.

Buttigieg dijo que Estados Unidos debería tener una política abierta a todos y que agregó que no iba a aceptar comentarios sobre “los valores familiares de personas como Rush Limbaugh o cualquiera que apoye a Donald J. Trump como el líder moral y político de Estados Unidos”.

Buttigieg: Sanders y Buttigieg, las dos versiones de un cambio

El aspirante hizo sus declaraciones en los programas “State of the Union” y “Fox News Sunday” de CNN.

