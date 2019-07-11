Directorio de agencias no lucrativas de ayuda al inmigrante
Aquí encontrará un listado de oficinas que ofrecen servicios de inmigración sin ánimo de lucro en Arizona
A continuación encontrará un listado de oficinas que ofrecen servicios de inmigración sin ánimo de lucro en Arizona, que corresponden a organizaciones comunitarias y entidades de servicio que establecen cargos reducidos para sus trámites y asesoría legal, en muchos casos.
Catholic Charities Community Services of Phoenix - Familias Unidas
- Dirección: 1825 W. Northern Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021
- Teléfono: (602) 749-4415
- Website: www.catholiccharitiesaz.org
Arizona Immigrant and Refugee Services
- Dirección: 10240 N. 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051
- Teléfono: (602) 944-1821, (602) 944-1827
Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project - Phoenix
- Dirección: PO Box 654, Florence, AZ 85132
- Teléfono: (520) 868-0191
Arizona State University - Immigrant Clinic
- Dirección: 111 E. Taylor Street , Phoenix, AZ 85004
- Teléfono: (480) 727-9274
- Website: www.law.asu.edu
Promise Arizona
- Dirección: 701 South 1st Street , Phoenix, AZ 85004
- Teléfono: (602) 288-3663
- Website: www.promiseaz.org
International Rescue Committee - Phoenix
- Dirección: 4425 West Olive Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302
- Teléfono: (602) 433-2440
- Website: www.rescue.org
University of Arizona - Immigration Law Clinic
- Dirección: 1145 N. Mountain Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719
- Teléfono: (520) 626-5232
- Website: www.law.arizona.edu/immigration-law-clinic
University of Arizona - Worker’s Rights Clinic
- Dirección: 1145 N. Mountain Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719
- Teléfono: (520) 621-9206
- Website: www.law.arizona.edu/workers-rights-clinic
Global Family Legal Services - Tucson
- DIrección: 630 N. 4th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85705
- Teléfono: (520) 398-3388
Friendly House, Inc.
- Dirección: 113 W. Sherman St., Phoenix, AZ 85003
- Teléfono: (602) 257-1870
- Website: www.friendlyhouse.org
Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest
- Dirección: 3443 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85012
- Teléfono: (602) 248-4400
- Website: www.refugeefocus.org
Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest - Tucson
- Dirección: 120 N. Stone Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701
- Teléfono: (520) 721-4444
- Website: www.refugeefocus.org
Southern Arizona Legal Aid, Inc.
- Dirección: 2343 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85719
- Teléfono: (520) 623-9461
- Website: www.sazlegalaid.org
Arizona Legal Women and Youth Services
- Dirección: 24 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85013
- Teléfono: (602) 248-7055
- Website: www.alwaysaz.org
LifeBridge Community Alliance - LIBRES
- Dirección: 2730 W. Orangewood Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85051
- Teléfono: (602) 888-4882
- Website: www.lifebridgeaz.org
James E. Rogers Community Law Group at University of Arizona College of Law
- Dirección: 1201 N. Santa Rita Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719
- Teléfono: (520) 626-2256
- Website: www.law.arizona.edu
*Con información de inmigración.com
