CLOSE

Aquí encontrará un listado de oficinas que ofrecen servicios de inmigración sin ánimo de lucro en Arizona

A continuación encontrará un listado de oficinas que ofrecen servicios de inmigración sin ánimo de lucro en Arizona, que corresponden a organizaciones comunitarias y entidades de servicio que establecen cargos reducidos para sus trámites y asesoría legal, en muchos casos.

Catholic Charities Community Services of Phoenix - Familias Unidas

Dirección: 1825 W. Northern Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Teléfono: (602) 749-4415

Website: www.catholiccharitiesaz.org

Arizona Immigrant and Refugee Services

Dirección: 10240 N. 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Teléfono: (602) 944-1821, (602) 944-1827

Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project - Phoenix

Dirección: PO Box 654, Florence, AZ 85132

Teléfono: (520) 868-0191

Arizona State University - Immigrant Clinic

Dirección: 111 E. Taylor Street , Phoenix, AZ 85004

Teléfono: (480) 727-9274

Website: www.law.asu.edu

Promise Arizona

Dirección: 701 South 1st Street , Phoenix, AZ 85004

Teléfono: (602) 288-3663

Website: www.promiseaz.org

International Rescue Committee - Phoenix

Dirección: 4425 West Olive Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Teléfono: (602) 433-2440

Website: www.rescue.org

University of Arizona - Immigration Law Clinic

Dirección: 1145 N. Mountain Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719

Teléfono: (520) 626-5232

Website: www.law.arizona.edu/immigration-law-clinic

University of Arizona - Worker’s Rights Clinic

Dirección: 1145 N. Mountain Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719

Teléfono: (520) 621-9206

Website: www.law.arizona.edu/workers-rights-clinic

Global Family Legal Services - Tucson

DIrección: 630 N. 4th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85705

Teléfono: (520) 398-3388

Friendly House, Inc.

Dirección: 113 W. Sherman St., Phoenix, AZ 85003

Teléfono: (602) 257-1870

Website: www.friendlyhouse.org

Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest

Dirección: 3443 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85012

Teléfono: (602) 248-4400

Website: www.refugeefocus.org

Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest - Tucson

Dirección: 120 N. Stone Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701

Teléfono: (520) 721-4444

Website: www.refugeefocus.org

Southern Arizona Legal Aid, Inc.

Dirección: 2343 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85719

Teléfono: (520) 623-9461

Website: www.sazlegalaid.org

Arizona Legal Women and Youth Services

Dirección: 24 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Teléfono: (602) 248-7055

Website: www.alwaysaz.org

LifeBridge Community Alliance - LIBRES

Dirección: 2730 W. Orangewood Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85051

Teléfono: (602) 888-4882

Website: www.lifebridgeaz.org

James E. Rogers Community Law Group at University of Arizona College of Law

Dirección: 1201 N. Santa Rita Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719

Teléfono: (520) 626-2256

Website: www.law.arizona.edu

*Con información de inmigración.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.lavozarizona.com/story/noticias/2019/07/11/agencias-ayuda-comunidad-migrante/1709561001/