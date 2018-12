TIJUANA, MEXICO - DECEMBER 01: Honduran migrants gather on the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border fence after some unsuccessfully attempted to cross into the U.S. on December 1, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico. Mexican police detained the group on the Mexican side of the barrier and said they would return the group to a new government shelter, located far from the border, for members of the 'migrant caravan'. Many of those in the caravan traveled for over a month from Central America to seek asylum in the U.S. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Foto: Mario Tama, Getty Images)