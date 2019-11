Migrants return to Mexico, using the Puerta Mexico bridge that crosses the Rio Grande river, in Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, on the border with Brownsville, Texas. The United States government has sent some 800 mostly Central American and Cuban immigrants back to this northern Mexico border city since expanding its controversial plan to this easternmost point on the shared border two weeks ago, according to local Mexican authorities. (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel) (Foto: Emilio Espejel, AP)