Marjorie de Sousa  sorprendió a sus fans al compartir en  su canal de YouTube el cover  que hizo del tema “Equivocada”, que interpreta Thalía.

En una  de las frases del tema dice “siempre estuve equivocada”, por lo que Patricia Ramosco, hermana de Julián Gil,   aprovechó su interpretación para recordarle que eso ya lo sabían. 

“Lo sabemos, tranquila”, refiriéndose a la forma en que  la actriz ha actuado en contra de su hermano  al impedirle que vea a su hijo.

Patricia, además de compartir parte del tema, le reitero que siempre ha estado equivocada.

NOTA RELACIONADA: Exponen cantidad que exige Marjorie a Julián Gil por manutención

“Gracias por recordárnoslo... siempre lo hemos sabido”, escribió Ramosco.

La hermana de Julián Gil, siempre ha dicho que acompañará a su hermano en la lucha que sostiene con Marjorie, para poder ver a su hijo Matías. 

