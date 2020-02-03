CLOSE

El cantante no pudo ocultar su felicidad, al ver a su hija Emme acompañando a su mamá, en el show del medio tiempo del Super Bowl.

Orgulloso del talento de su hija Emme, quien demostró sus dotes como cantante en el medio tiempo del Super Bowl, al interpretar al lado de su madre Jennifer López, el tema “Let’s get loud”, Marc Anthony posteó en sus redes sociales, un emotivo mensaje para la pequeña de 11 años (este 22 de febrero cumplirá 12). 

“Emme, papi está muy orgulloso de ti. Eres mi ❤ y soy para siempre tuyo”, escribió el cantante.

Marc fue uno de los primeros en llegar al Super Bowl, para apoyar tanto a su ex mujer como a su hija, quien demostró que heredó tanto su talento como el de JLo.

La pequeña, además de mostrar su gran voz, también demostró sus dotes como bailarina, al  seguir la coreografía junto a su madre.

