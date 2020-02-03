Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Marc Anthony dedica emotivo mensaje a su hija Emme, al verla en el escenario del Super Bowl
Diana García, Corresponsal en la Cd. de México
Published 1:52 p.m. MT Feb. 3, 2020
CLOSE
El cantante no pudo ocultar su felicidad, al ver a su hija Emme acompañando a su mamá, en el show del medio tiempo del Super Bowl.
Orgulloso del talento de su hija Emme, quien demostró sus dotes como cantante en el medio tiempo del Super Bowl, al interpretar al lado de su madre Jennifer López, el tema “Let’s get loud”, Marc Anthony posteó en sus redes sociales, un emotivo mensaje para la pequeña de 11 años (este 22 de febrero cumplirá 12).
“Emme, papi está muy orgulloso de ti. Eres mi ❤ y soy para siempre tuyo”, escribió el cantante.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the lineamientos y preguntas frecuentes (FAQs)
Comments