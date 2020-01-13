Lista de nominados a los premios Oscar
Lista de nominados a los Premios de la Academia, en su 92da edición, según se anunció el lunes en Los Ángeles.
Mejor película
- “Ford v. Ferrari”
- “The Irishman”
- “Jojo Rabbit”
- “Joker”
- “Little Women”
- “Marriage Story”
- “1917”
- "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
- “Parasite”
Dirección
- Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
- Sam Mendes, “1917”
- Todd Phillips, “Joker”
- Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
- Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”.
Actor
- Antonio Banderas, “Dolor y gloria”
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
- Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
- Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
- Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
Actriz
- Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
- Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
- Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
- Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
- Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
Actor de reparto
- Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
- Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
- Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
- Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
- Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Actriz de reparto
- Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
- Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
- Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
- Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
- Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”.
Cinematografía
- “The Irishman”, Rodrigo Prieto
- “Joker”, Lawrence Sher
- “The Lighthouse”, Jarin Blaschke
- “1917”, Roger Deakins
- “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”, Robert Richardson
Guion adaptado
- “The Irishman”, Steven Zaillian
- “Jojo Rabbit”, Taika Waititi
- “Joker”, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
- “Just Mercy”, Destin Daniel Cretton y Andrew Lanham
- “Little Women”; Greta Gerwig
- “The Two Popes”, Anthony McCarten
Guion original
- “Knives Out”, Rian Johnson
- “Marriage Story”, Noah Baumbach
- “1917”, Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, Quentin Tarantino
- “Parasite”, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han
Música original:
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”
- Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”
- Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”
- Thomas Newman, “1917”
- John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Diseño de vestuario:
- “The Irishman”
- “Jojo Rabit“
- "Joker”
- “Little Women”
- “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
Corto animado
- “Dcera (Daughter)”
- “Hair Love”
- “Kitbull”
- “Memorable”
- “Sister”
Efectos visuales
- “Avengers: Endgame”
- “The Irishman”
- “The Lion King”
- “1917”
- “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Cortometraje
- “Brotherhood”
- “Nefta Football Club”
- “The Neighbors’ Window”
- “Saria”
- “A Sister”
Cortometraje documental
- “In the Absence”
- “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
- “Life Overtakes Me”
- “St. Louis Superman”
- “Walk Run Cha-Cha”
Largometraje documental
- “American Factory”
- “The Cave”
- “The Edge of Democracy”
- “For Sama”
- “Honeyland”
Canción original
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, de “Rocketman”
- “I’m Standing With You”, de “Breakthrough”
- “Into The Unknown”, de “Frozen II”
- “Stand Up”, de “Harriet”
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”, de “Toy Story 4”
Película largometraje internacional
- Corpus Christi” (Polonia)
- “Honeyland” (“Macedonia del Norte”)
- “Les Miserables” (“Francia”)
- “Dolor y gloria” (“España”)
- “Parasite” (Corea del Sur)
Edición
- “Ford Vs. Ferrari”
- “Jojo Rabbit”
- “The Irishman”
- “Joker”
- “Parasite”.
Diseño de producción
- “The Irishman”
- “Jojo Rabit”
- “1917”
- “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, “Parasite”
Maquillaje y peinado
- “Bombshell”
- “Joker”
- “Judy”
- “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”, “1917”.
Mezcla de sonido
- “Ad Astra”
- “Ford v Ferrari”
- “Joker”
- “1917”
- “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”
Edición de sonido
- “Ford v Ferrari”
- “Joker”
- “1917”
- “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
- “Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker”
