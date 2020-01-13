CLOSE
Lista de nominados a los Premios de la Academia, en su 92da edición, según se anunció el lunes en Los Ángeles.

Mejor película

  • “Ford v. Ferrari”
  • “The Irishman”
  • “Jojo Rabbit”
  • “Joker”
  • “Little Women”
  • “Marriage Story”
  • “1917”
  • "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
  • “Parasite”

Dirección

  • Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
  • Sam Mendes, “1917”
  • Todd Phillips, “Joker”
  • Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
  • Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”.

Actor

  • Antonio Banderas, “Dolor y gloria”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
  • Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
  • Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
  • Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Actriz

  • Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
  • Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
  • Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
  • Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
  • Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Actor de reparto

  • Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
  • Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
  • Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
  • Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
  • Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Actriz de reparto

  • Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
  • Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
  • Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
  • Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
  • Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”.

Cinematografía

  • “The Irishman”, Rodrigo Prieto
  • “Joker”, Lawrence Sher
  • “The Lighthouse”, Jarin Blaschke
  • “1917”, Roger Deakins
  • “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”, Robert Richardson

Guion adaptado

  • “The Irishman”, Steven Zaillian
  • “Jojo Rabbit”, Taika Waititi
  • “Joker”, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
  • “Just Mercy”, Destin Daniel Cretton y Andrew Lanham
  • “Little Women”; Greta Gerwig
  • “The Two Popes”, Anthony McCarten

Guion original

  • “Knives Out”, Rian Johnson
  • “Marriage Story”, Noah Baumbach
  • “1917”, Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns
  • “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, Quentin Tarantino
  • “Parasite”, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Música original:

  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”
  • Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”
  • Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”
  • Thomas Newman, “1917”
  • John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Diseño de vestuario:

  • “The Irishman”
  • “Jojo Rabit“
  • "Joker”
  • “Little Women”
  • “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Corto animado

  • “Dcera (Daughter)”
  • “Hair Love”
  • “Kitbull”
  • “Memorable”
  • “Sister”

Efectos visuales

  • “Avengers: Endgame”
  • “The Irishman”
  • “The Lion King”
  • “1917”
  • “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Cortometraje

  • “Brotherhood”
  • “Nefta Football Club”
  • “The Neighbors’ Window”
  • “Saria”
  • “A Sister”

Cortometraje documental

  • “In the Absence”
  • “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
  • “Life Overtakes Me”
  • “St. Louis Superman”
  • “Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Largometraje documental

  • “American Factory”
  • “The Cave”
  • “The Edge of Democracy”
  • “For Sama”
  • “Honeyland”

Canción original

  • “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, de “Rocketman”
  • “I’m Standing With You”, de “Breakthrough”
  • “Into The Unknown”, de “Frozen II”
  • “Stand Up”, de “Harriet”
  • “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”, de “Toy Story 4”

Película largometraje internacional

  • Corpus Christi” (Polonia)
  • “Honeyland” (“Macedonia del Norte”)
  • “Les Miserables” (“Francia”)
  • “Dolor y gloria” (“España”)
  • “Parasite” (Corea del Sur)

Edición

  • “Ford Vs. Ferrari”
  • “Jojo Rabbit”
  • “The Irishman”
  • “Joker”
  • “Parasite”.

Diseño de producción

  • “The Irishman”
  • “Jojo Rabit”
  • “1917”
  • “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, “Parasite”

Maquillaje y peinado

  • “Bombshell”
  • “Joker”
  • “Judy”
  • “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”, “1917”.

Mezcla de sonido

  • “Ad Astra”
  • “Ford v Ferrari”
  • “Joker”
  • “1917”
  • “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Edición de sonido

  • “Ford v Ferrari”
  • “Joker”
  • “1917”
  • “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
  • “Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker”
