Claudia está encantada de su debut como mamá, aunque revelo que no le ha sido fácil la lactancia. (Foto: La Voz)

La actriz Claudia Álvarez, quien hace unos días diera a luz a Kira, su primera hija, compartió que su pequeña nació por cesárea.

“Fue cesárea, no pudo ser parto natural, yo moría porque fuera natural, pero no se pudo, no siempre es como uno quiere”, comentó.

Claudia compartió, que sus primeros días como mamá no han sido fáciles, ya que no le fue fácil comenzar a lactar.

“Apenas ya empecé, pudiendo ya sin tanto dolor, pero no, no, no. ¿Cómo les explico? O sea, lloraba lágrimas de sangre los primeros seis días de dar pecho”, indicó.

Hace apenas unos días, la actriz presumió el rostro de su pequeña Kira con un mensaje lleno de amor.

“Dicen que los babies vienen con respuestas... Te mira, la miras y te muestra quien eres! Bienvenida #Kira a nuestro mundo!”, puntualizó.

