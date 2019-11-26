CLOSE
Luego de que Marc Anthony agradeciera a Sara Sosa el haber asistido a uno de sus conciertos, posteando una foto de ambos, el cantante fue duramente criticado en redes sociales.

“Gracias Sarita por estar en mi concierto esta noche”, escribió el cantante. 

Inmediatamente, los usuarios empezaron a criticar la decisión de Marc Anthony de invitarla a su concierto.

"Pendientes, no nos lo vayan a robar también", "Cuidado, no te vaya a secuestrar", “Nooo”, le advirtieron. 

Tras la muerte de José José, Sarita Sosa ha sido criticada por la forma en que actuó con sus medios hermanos, José Joel y Marysol.

Incluso, el público no ha perdonado que la hija menor de José José, no haya permitido traer el cuerpo del cantante para ser despedido en México.

