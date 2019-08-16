CLOSE
Conciertos para dar 'El Grito de Independencia 2019' en Las Vegas
LUIS MIGUEL -- Cuándo: Septiembre 12, 13, 15 y 16 -- ¿Dónde? The Colosseum at Caesars Palace -- Hora: 9:00 pm
BANDA MS Cuándo: Viernes 13 de septiembre ¿Dónde?: Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood Hora: 8:00 pm
DADDY YANKEE Cuándo: Viernes 13 de septiembre ¿Dónde?: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Hora: 8:00 pm
MARCO ANTONIO SOLÍS Cuándo: Viernes 13 de septiembre -- ¿Dónde?: Mandalay Bay Events Center -- Hora: 8:00 pm
CAFÉ TACVBA Cuándo: Viernes 13 de septiembre -- ¿Dónde?: Mandalay Bay Beach -- Hora: 9:00 pm
PANCHO BARRAZA Cuándo: Sábado 14 de septiembre -- ¿Dónde?: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas -- Hora: 8:00 pm
MANÁ Cuándo: Sábado 14 de septiembre -- ¿Dónde?: MGM Grand Arena -- Hora: 8:00 pm
LARRY HERNÁNDEZ Cuándo: Sábado 14 de septiembre -- ¿Dónde?: Star of The Desert Arena en Primm, Nevada -- Hora: 8:00 pm
ENRIQUE IGLESIAS  Cuándo: Sábado 14 de septiembre -- ¿Dónde?: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace -- Hora: 8:00 pm
REIK Cuándo: Sábado 14 de septiembre -- ¿Dónde?: Pearl Concert Theatre at Palms Casino Resort -- Hora: 9:00 pm
MARC ANTHONY Cuándo: Domingo 15 de septiembre ¿Dónde?: Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood Hora: 8:00 pm
ALEJANDRA GUZMÁN Cuándo: Viernes 13 de septiembre ¿Dónde?: Mandalat Bay Beach Hora: 8:00 pm
LOS ÁNGELES AZULES Cuándo: Viernes 20 de septiembre ¿Dónde?: Mandalat Bay Beach Hora: 9:00 pm
    Desde Luis Miguel hasta la Banda MS. Artistas darán el grito en la 'Ciudad del Pecado'. Aquí la lista de conciertos latinos

    ¿Tienes planeado celebrar el día de la Independencia de México en Las Vegas?

    Desde Luis Miguel hasta la Banda MS. Muchos artistas son los que estarán pintando las calles del 'Strip' de verde, blanco y rojo, en una de las celebraciones más importantes de todo Nevada..

    Aquí te presentamos una lista de espectáculos que se llevarán a cabo en la 'Ciudad del Pecado' con motivos de las Fiestas Patrias.

    LUIS MIGUEL

    • CUÁNDO: Septiembre 12, 13, 15 y 16
    • DÓNDE: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    • HORA: 9:00 pm

    BANDA MS

    • CUÁNDO: Viernes 13 de septiembre
    • DÓNDE: Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood
    • HORA: 8:00 pm

    DADDY YANKEE

    • CUÁNDO: Viernes 13 de septiembre
    • DÓNDE: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    • HORA: 8:00 pm

    MARCO ANTONIO SOLÍS "EL BUKI"

    • CUÁNDO: Viernes 13 de septiembre
    • DÓNDE: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    • HORA: 8:00 pm

    CAFÉ TACVBA

    • CUÁNDO: Viernes 13 de septiembre
    • DÓNDE:Mandalay Bay Beach
    • HORA: 9:00 pm

    PANCHO BARRAZA

    • CUÁNDO: Sábado 14 de septiembre
    • DÓNDE: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    • HORA: 8:00 pm

    MANÁ

    • CUÁNDO: Sábado 14 de septiembre
    • DÓNDE: MGM Grand Arena
    • HORA: 8:00 pm

    LARRY HERNÁNDEZ

    • CUÁNDO: Sábado 14 de septiembre
    • DÓNDE: Star of The Desert Arena en Primm, Nevada
    • HORA: 8:00 pm

    ENRIQUE IGLESIAS

    • CUÁNDO: Sábado 14 de septiembre
    • DÓNDE: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    • HORA: 9:00 pm

    REIK

    • CUÁNDO: Sábado 14 de septiembre
    • DÓNDE: Pearl Concert Theatre at Palms Casino Resort
    • HORA: 9:00 pm

    MARC ANTHONY

    • CUÁNDO: Domingo 15 de septiembre
    • DÓNDE: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
    • HORA: 8:00 pm

    ALEJANDRA GUZMÁN

    • CUÁNDO: Domingo 15 de septiembre
    • DÓNDE: Mandalay Bay Beach
    • HORA: 8:00 pm

    LOS ÁNGELES AZULES

    • CUÁNDO: Viernes 20 de septiembre
    • DÓNDE: Mandalay Bay Beach
    • HORA: 9:00 pm
