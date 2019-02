View this post on Instagram

And did I mention that it's available in sizes 0 to 20 exclusively online @walmart 🎉🎉🎉 This collection is designed to make you look and feel your best. It's for everybody and every body. 💃💃💃 Be sure to share your selfies on Instagram with #SofiaJeans so I can see how good your 🍑 looks in your Sofia Jeans. Because I know it will. ♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️ xx SV