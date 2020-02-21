CLOSE

Rayados se enfrentarán a Bravos de Ciudad Juárez, y Xolos de Tijuana harán lo propio con Toluca. Aquí te decimos los horarios

MONTERREY, NL -- Los Rayados ya tienen definidos sus juegos de Copa MX ante Bravos de Ciudad Juárez en las Semifinales.

 La ida será el 4 de marzo a las 21:00 horas en Chihuahua.

 Y la vuelta se jugará el 11 del mismo mes en Monterrey, a las 21:00 horas.

La otra llave, entre Xolos de Tijuana y Toluca, se jugará los días 3 y 10 de marzo. Primero en Tijuana y luego en el Estado de México, ambos duelos a las 21:00 horas.

