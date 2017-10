In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2013 photo, American companies such as Applebee's, Burger King and Smartmart line the street in Ciudad Juarez. Looking around a Mexico dotted by American outlets, it's hard to remember the country before the North American Free Trade Agreement, which has dramatically expanded consumer choice and trade since it took effect 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Ivan Pierre Aguirre) (Foto: Ivan Pierre Aguirre, AP)